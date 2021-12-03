Recap: Hillsboro rolls past Pacific

Kyle Phipps had a game-high 37 points to lead Hillsboro to a 84-55 win over visiting Pacific Friday.
The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 22 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Josh Allison (17) and Noah Holland (14). The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Kieren Jones (11).
Hillsboro (1-0) will host Seckman on Monday at 7 p.m. Pacific (1-4) goes on the road to play Rolla on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m.
