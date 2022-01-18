 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro rolls past St. Clair
Kieren Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hillsboro over visiting St. Clair 64-34 Tuesday.

The Hawks were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Noah Holland (21) and Kyle Phipps (12).

Hillsboro (11-5) plays at De Soto on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Clair (7-6) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m.

