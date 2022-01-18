Recap: Hillsboro rolls past St. Clair

Kieren Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hillsboro over visiting St. Clair 64-34 Tuesday.
The Hawks were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Noah Holland (21) and Kyle Phipps (12).
Hillsboro (11-5) plays at De Soto on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Clair (7-6) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.