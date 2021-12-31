Recap: Hillsboro topples Steelville, Missouri

Kyle Phipps had a game-high 32 points to lead Hillsboro to a 64-50 win over Steelville, Missouri Friday at Park Hills Central.
The Hawks were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro was Noah Holland with 13 points. The leading rebounders for Hillsboro were Payton Brown (12) and Kieren Jones (9).
Hillsboro (7-4) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Steelville, Missouri (2-3) plays at home against St. Clair on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
