Recap: Hillsboro topples Steelville, Missouri

Kyle Phipps had a game-high 32 points to lead Hillsboro to a 64-50 win over Steelville, Missouri Friday at Park Hills Central.

The Hawks were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro was Noah Holland with 13 points. The leading rebounders for Hillsboro were Payton Brown (12) and Kieren Jones (9).