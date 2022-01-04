 Skip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro tops Northwest Cedar Hill
Hillsboro topped visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 43-31 Tuesday.

The Hawks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Noah Holland led Hillsboro with 13 points, while Kyle Phipps finished with 12 and Luka Pool added 11.

Hillsboro (8-4) goes on the road to play Windsor (Imperial) on Friday at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-7) visits Sullivan on Friday at 7 p.m.

