Recap: Hillsboro tops St. Clair

The Hawks shot 61% (23 of 38) from the field, while St. Clair was 15 of 33 (45%). Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Dominic Sutton (16) and Luka Pool (12). Carter Short led St. Clair with 17 points, while Jordan Rodrigue finished with 16 and Isaac Nunez added 13. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Payton Brown (9). The leading rebounder for St. Clair was Carter Short (8)