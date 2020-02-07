Recap: Hillsboro tops Windsor (Imperial)

Hillsboro topped Windsor (Imperial) 66-55 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).
The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 24 shots. The leading scorers for Hillsboro were Ethan Worley (17), Mark Moore (16), Logan Smith (14) and Evan Worley (11). Pierce Hartmann led Windsor (Imperial) with 20 points, while Norman Alford finished with 13 and Sonny Amabile added 12. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Evan Worley (9). The leading rebounder for Windsor (Imperial) was Matt Martin (9)
Hillsboro (15-4) travels to Seckman on Thursday at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (11-8) plays at home against St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.