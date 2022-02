Kyle Phipps had a game-high 40 points to lead Hillsboro to a 93-26 win over visiting Perryville Friday.

The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro was Noah Holland with 32 points.

Hillsboro (18-6) goes on the road to play Union on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Perryville (2-22) will host Ste. Genevieve on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.