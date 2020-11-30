 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt beats St. Louis Christian
Emmanuel Mclemore had a game-high 29 points to lead Holt to a 76-58 win over visiting St. Louis Christian Monday.

The Indians made 25 of 33 free throws (76 percent), while the Cougars sank 5-6 (83 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Holt were Landon Engelage (15) and Zarius Looney (10). Marquan Hayner was the leading scorer for St. Louis Christian with 11 points.

Holt (1-0) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. St. Louis Christian (0-1) goes on the road to play Hickman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

