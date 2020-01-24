Recap: Holt downs Francis Howell Central

Zarius Looney posted 10 points and 12 rebounds to propel Holt past Francis Howell Central 60-52 Friday at Francis Howell Central.
Holt shot 54 percent (19 of 35) from the field, while Francis Howell Central shot 52 percent (14 of 27). Also finishing in double figures for Holt were Emmanuel Mclemore (15) and Jaylon Ashford (14). Myles Estrada led Francis Howell Central with 18 points, while Gabe Dickerson finished with 11 and Jonathon Gardner added 10. The other leading rebounder for Holt was Emmanuel Mclemore (8).
Holt (9-5) hosts Troy Buchanan on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (7-6) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.