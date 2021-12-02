 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Holt downs McCluer North
0 comments

Recap: Holt downs McCluer North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Holt fell behind McCluer North 45-38 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 win Thursday at Troy Buchanan.

Landon Engelage led Holt with 16 points, while Daniel Looney finished with 14 and Grant Sachs added 10. Cliff Chandler led the way for McCluer North with 17 points and Simon Johnson added 16.

Holt (1-2) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday at 8 p.m. McCluer North (0-3) visits Confluence on Thursday, December 9 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News