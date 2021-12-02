Recap: Holt downs McCluer North

Holt fell behind McCluer North 45-38 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 win Thursday at Troy Buchanan.

Landon Engelage led Holt with 16 points, while Daniel Looney finished with 14 and Grant Sachs added 10. Cliff Chandler led the way for McCluer North with 17 points and Simon Johnson added 16.

Holt (1-2) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday at 8 p.m. McCluer North (0-3) visits Confluence on Thursday, December 9 at 5:30 p.m.