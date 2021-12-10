 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt tops St. Charles West
Holt topped St. Charles West 61-51 Friday at St. Charles West.

Landon Engelage led Holt with 19 points, while Jackson Chrisco finished with 12 and Ty Williams added 12. Braden Goellner led the way for St. Charles West with 14 points and Gio Patton added 11.

Holt (3-3) plays at home against Timberland on Friday, December 17 at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (3-5) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

