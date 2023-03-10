Recap: Jackson defeats Eureka StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jackson defeated visiting Eureka 40-36 Friday.Mason Dunlap led the way for Eureka with 14 points and Jaxson Joggerst added 12.Jackson (10-4) will host Staley on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. 0 Comments Tags 03-10-2023 Metallurgy Industry Technical Terminology Crafts STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular East St. Louis gains revenge, knocks off defending state champ Sacred Heart-Griffin in double OT thriller The Flyers battled back throughout the game to earn a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals. Chaminade ends CBC's reign to capture district title The Red Devils snapped a four-game losing streak to their conference foe, the defending Class 6 state champ. Missouri boys basketball roundup: Lutheran North, Principia advance to state semifinals The Lutheran North boys basketball team earned its first state semifinal appearance in a decade and the eighth in program history with a 41-28… Arrival of newcomers like Okoro help propel Principia to first state semifinal berth This weekend is a big one on the basketball court for the Okoro brothers. Cardinal Ritter cranks up the defense to beat Vianney, claim district crown KIRKWOOD — Vianney sophomore Luke Walsh had Cardinal Ritter’s attention.