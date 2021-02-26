Recap: Jackson slips past Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Jackson slipped past visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 38-37 Friday.
N. Wasilwski led Jackson with 17 points. Felipe Garcia led the way for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 12 points and Santiago Prettel added 10.
Jackson (2-3) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
