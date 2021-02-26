 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jackson slips past Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
0 comments

Recap: Jackson slips past Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

  • 0

Jackson slipped past visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 38-37 Friday.

N. Wasilwski led Jackson with 17 points. Felipe Garcia led the way for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 12 points and Santiago Prettel added 10.

Jackson (2-3) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports