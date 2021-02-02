 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jefferson beats Grandview
0 comments

Recap: Jefferson beats Grandview

  • 0

Jefferson beat Grandview 53-37 Tuesday at Grandview.

John Grimm led Grandview with 8 points and Levi Lalonde added 8.

Jefferson (10-9) plays at home against Crystal City on Friday at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-15) plays at home against Herculaneum on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports