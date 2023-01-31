Recap: Jefferson beats Grandview

Jefferson got double-doubles from Sam Stokes (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Kaleb Weiler (10 points, 14 rebounds) defeating Grandview 60-44 Tuesday at Grandview.

The Blue Jays dominated the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 44-26. Also finishing in double figures for Jefferson were Nate Breeze (12) and Max Schnitzler (10). Tom Grimm was the leading scorer for Grandview with 22 points.