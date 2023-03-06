Recap: Jefferson City defeats Borgia StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jefferson City defeated visiting Borgia 69-65 Monday.Brody Denbow led the way for Borgia with 8 points.Jefferson City (7-3) will host Springfield Hillcrest on Friday at 5:45 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 03-06-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Missouri boys basketball roundup: Lutheran North, Principia advance to state semifinals The Lutheran North boys basketball team earned its first state semifinal appearance in a decade and the eighth in program history with a 41-28… East St. Louis gets gritty Class 3A sectional semifinal win at Centralia CENTRALIA, Ill. — East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich can be a little stubborn at times. Dickshot, Lewis propel Breese Central into sectional final with win over Carterville Chase Lewis picked a perfect time to cut loose. O'Fallon roars past Quincy to advance to 4A sectional championship ALTON — Isaiah Camper could only look over his shoulder and smile. East St. Louis gains revenge, knocks off defending state champ Sacred Heart-Griffin in double OT thriller The Flyers battled back throughout the game to earn a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals.