Jefferson trailed by 26 at halftime and 38 after three quarters but rallied for a 55-50 win over Crystal City Monday at Crystal City.

Camden Mayes led the way for Crystal City with 13 points and Ian Kirn added 11.

Jefferson (1-1) will host Potosi on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. Crystal City (1-2) plays at home against North Point on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.