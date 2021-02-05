Recap: Jefferson defeats Crystal City

Colton Richardson notched 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Jefferson past visiting Crystal City 63-58 Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Jefferson were Colby Ott (17) and Daylen Whitener (10). The other leading rebounder for Jefferson was Daylen Whitener (8).
Jefferson (11-9) visits Festus on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Crystal City (8-10) plays at home against Bourbon on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
