Recap: Jefferson gets by Crystal City
Jefferson got by Crystal City 51-48 Tuesday at Park Hills Central.

Drew Breeze was the leading scorer for Jefferson with 22 points. The leading rebounders for Jefferson were Dawson Jakoubek (13) and Daylen Whitener (8).

Jefferson (3-4) plays at Hillsboro on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Crystal City (1-5) plays at home against St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

