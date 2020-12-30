 Skip to main content
Recap: Jefferson tops Hillsboro
Recap: Jefferson tops Hillsboro

Jefferson topped Hillsboro 54-43 Wednesday at Park Hills Central.

Zach Whaley was the leading scorer for Hillsboro with 16 points and Noah Holland added 12. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Zach Whaley (8)

Jefferson (4-4) visits Fredericktown on Thursday at 11 a.m. Hillsboro (3-7) visits Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

