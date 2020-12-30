Recap: Jefferson tops Hillsboro

Jefferson topped Hillsboro 54-43 Wednesday at Park Hills Central.
-
Zach Whaley was the leading scorer for Hillsboro with 16 points and Noah Holland added 12. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Zach Whaley (8)
Jefferson (4-4) visits Fredericktown on Thursday at 11 a.m. Hillsboro (3-7) visits Northwest Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
