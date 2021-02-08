 Skip to main content
Recap: Jennings breezes by Normandy
Karl Moore notched 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Jennings past Normandy 88-67 Monday at Normandy.

The Warriors shot 67% (30 of 45) from the field, while Normandy was 26 of 53 (49%). Other contributing scorers for Jennings were DeMarion Shanklin (25), Damon Harris (13), Brian Sharp (10) and Danny Thomas (10). Jamod Robinson led Normandy with 22 points, while DaMon Brown finished with 14 and Jamaray Davenport added 12. The other leading rebounder for Jennings was Damon Harris (8).

Jennings (3-4) travels to Hazelwood West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Normandy (4-10) plays at home against Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

