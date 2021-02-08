Recap: Jennings breezes by Normandy

The Warriors shot 67% (30 of 45) from the field, while Normandy was 26 of 53 (49%). Other contributing scorers for Jennings were DeMarion Shanklin (25), Damon Harris (13), Brian Sharp (10) and Danny Thomas (10). Jamod Robinson led Normandy with 22 points, while DaMon Brown finished with 14 and Jamaray Davenport added 12. The other leading rebounder for Jennings was Damon Harris (8).