Recap: Jennings defeats Hazelwood East

Jennings fell behind Hazelwood East 37-31 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 54-49 win Tuesday at Hazelwood East.
DeMarion Shanklin led the way for Jennings with 19 points and Karl Moore added 11. The leading rebounder for Jennings was Karl Moore (8).
Jennings (1-3) goes on the road to play McCluer on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood East (2-4) hosts Summit on Thursday at 7 p.m.
