 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jennings downs McCluer North
0 comments

Recap: Jennings downs McCluer North

  • 0

DeMarion Shanklin had a game-high 32 points to lead Jennings to a 59-51 win over McCluer North Thursday at McCluer North.

Also contributing to Jennings's win were Karl Moore (9) and Isaiah Payne (9). The leading rebounder for Jennings was Karl Moore (17).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports