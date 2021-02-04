Recap: Jennings downs McCluer

DeMarion Shanklin had a game-high 31 points to lead Jennings to a 84-76 win over McCluer Thursday at McCluer.
The Warriors were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Jennings was Karl Moore with 28 points. The leading scorers for McCluer were Montez Roberson (23), John Baker (21), Anias Futrell (13) and Dennis Keyes (12). The leading rebounder for Jennings was Karl Moore (8).
Jennings (2-3) plays at Cardinal Ritter on Saturday at 2 p.m. McCluer (0-1) will host Marquette on Friday at 6 p.m.