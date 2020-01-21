Recap: Jennings edges Parkway South

Jennings edged Parkway South 51-49 Tuesday at Parkway South.
The Warriors were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. Damarion Shanklin led Jennings with 19 points, while Kevin Williams finished with 12 and Isiah Payne added 11. Jack Crayton led Parkway South with 14 points, while Sebastian Sutton finished with 14 and Isaiah Esker added 10.
Jennings (7-7) travels to University City on Wednesday, January 29 at 6 p.m. Parkway South (7-7) visits Summit on Thursday at 7 p.m.