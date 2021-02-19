Recap: Jennings slips past Marquette

DeMarion Shanklin had a game-high 29 points to lead Jennings to a 61-60 win over Marquette Friday at Marquette.
The Warriors shot 61% (19 of 31) from the field, while Marquette was 13 of 32 (41%). Also finishing in double figures for Jennings was Isaiah Payne with 20 points. Max Harris led Marquette with 21 points, while Owen Marsh finished with 14 and Hunter Hacala added 10. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Owen Marsh (8)
Jennings (4-6) hosts Hazelwood Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Marquette (13-7) travels to Webster Groves on Monday at 7 p.m.