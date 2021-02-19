 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jennings slips past Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Jennings slips past Marquette

  • 0

DeMarion Shanklin had a game-high 29 points to lead Jennings to a 61-60 win over Marquette Friday at Marquette.

The Warriors shot 61% (19 of 31) from the field, while Marquette was 13 of 32 (41%). Also finishing in double figures for Jennings was Isaiah Payne with 20 points. Max Harris led Marquette with 21 points, while Owen Marsh finished with 14 and Hunter Hacala added 10. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Owen Marsh (8)

Jennings (4-6) hosts Hazelwood Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Marquette (13-7) travels to Webster Groves on Monday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports