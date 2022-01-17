Recap: Jerseyville defeats Cahokia

Ayden Kanallakan led Jerseyville with 15 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh finished with 13 and Sam Lamer added 11. Omario Gooden led Cahokia with 15 points, while Armon Smith finished with 12 and Isaiah Sanders added 11. The leading rebounders for Jerseyville were Edward Roberts (12) and Ayden Kanallakan (8).