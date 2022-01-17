 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Jerseyville defeats Cahokia
Jerseyville defeated visiting Cahokia 53-49 Monday.

Ayden Kanallakan led Jerseyville with 15 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh finished with 13 and Sam Lamer added 11. Omario Gooden led Cahokia with 15 points, while Armon Smith finished with 12 and Isaiah Sanders added 11. The leading rebounders for Jerseyville were Edward Roberts (12) and Ayden Kanallakan (8).

Jerseyville (8-8) will host Granite City on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (2-12) plays at home against Edwardsville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

