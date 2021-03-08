 Skip to main content
Recap: Jerseyville defeats Civic Memorial
Jerseyville defeated Civic Memorial 55-49 Monday at Civic Memorial.

Ian Sullivan led the way for Jerseyville with 12 points and Edward Roberts added 11.

Jerseyville (6-8) will host Highland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (2-11) plays at home against Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

