Recap: Jerseyville downs Brussels
Ian Sullivan had a game-high 29 points to lead Jerseyville to a 57-50 win over visiting Brussels Friday.

Edward Roberts also contributed 9 points to Jerseyville's win. The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Andrew Kribs (8).

Brussels (0-6) goes on the road to play Pittsfield on Saturday at 7 p.m.

