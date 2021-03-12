Recap: Jerseyville downs Brussels

Ian Sullivan had a game-high 29 points to lead Jerseyville to a 57-50 win over visiting Brussels Friday.
Edward Roberts also contributed 9 points to Jerseyville's win. The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Andrew Kribs (8).
Brussels (0-6) goes on the road to play Pittsfield on Saturday at 7 p.m.
