Recap: Jerseyville downs Waterloo

Jerseyville downed visiting Waterloo 70-61 Friday.
The Panthers shot 63% (17 of 27) from the field, while Waterloo was 11 of 30 (37%). Tucker Shalley led Jerseyville with 22 points, while Matthew Jackson finished with 15 and Seth Churchman added 14. The leading scorers for Waterloo were Isaiah Campbell (15), Ian Schrader (11), Austin Balabas (10), Dustin Crawford (10) and Ty Lenhardt (10). The leading rebounder for Waterloo was Dustin Crawford (8)
Jerseyville (6-3) plays at home against Chester on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Waterloo (1-7) goes on the road to play Gibault on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.