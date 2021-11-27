 Skip to main content
Recap: Jerseyville edges Carbondale
Jerseyville edged Carbondale 41-39 Saturday at Roxana.

Sam Lamer led the way for Jerseyville with 16 points and Tanner Brunaugh added 10.

Jerseyville (3-1) plays at home against Wood River on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Carbondale (2-2) plays at Triad on Saturday, December 4 at noon.

