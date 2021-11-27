Recap: Jerseyville edges Carbondale

Jerseyville edged Carbondale 41-39 Saturday at Roxana.
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
Sam Lamer led the way for Jerseyville with 16 points and Tanner Brunaugh added 10.
Jerseyville (3-1) plays at home against Wood River on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Carbondale (2-2) plays at Triad on Saturday, December 4 at noon.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.