Recap: Jerseyville handily defeats Civic Memorial

Ayden Kanallakan had a game-high 26 points to lead Jerseyville to a 65-41 win over visiting Civic Memorial Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Jerseyville were Sam Lamer (13) and Jaxon Brunaugh (10). The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Sam Lamer (9).
Jerseyville (5-1) will host Staunton on Tuesday, December 14 at 6 p.m. Civic Memorial (0-5) hosts Father McGivney on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
