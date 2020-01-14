Recap: Jerseyville rolls past Piasa Southwestern

Jerseyville rolled past Piasa Southwestern 60-31 Tuesday at Piasa Southwestern.
The Panthers were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Matthew Jackson led Jerseyville with 13 points, while Tucker Shalley finished with 13 and Alex Strebel added 10. The leading rebounders for Jerseyville were Alex Strebel (9) and Matthew Jackson (8).
Jerseyville (10-6) will host Mascoutah on Friday at 6 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (4-10) goes on the road to play Gillespie on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m.