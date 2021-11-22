 Skip to main content
Recap: Jerseyville triumphs over Roxana
Jerseyville triumphed over Roxana 65-29 Monday at Roxana.

The Panthers shot 65% (26 of 40) from the field, while Roxana was seven of 12 (58%). Trenton Decker led Jerseyville with 15 points, while Sam Lamer finished with 14 and Edward Roberts added 10.

Jerseyville (1-0) plays at KIPP St. Louis on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (0-1) hosts KIPP St. Louis on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

