Recap: Jerseyville triumphs over Woodlawn
Recap: Jerseyville triumphs over Woodlawn

Jerseyville cruised to a 62-30 win over visiting Woodlawn Monday.

Jerseyville shot 59 percent (13 of 22) from the field, while Woodlawn shot 29 percent (7 of 24). Ayden Kanallakan was the leading scorer for Jerseyville with 14 points and Edward Roberts added 11. Chance Phelps led the way for Woodlawn with 16 points.

Jerseyville (6-2) will host Waterloo on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Woodlawn (1-4) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Friday, February 11 at 7:45 p.m.

