 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Recap: John Burroughs beats Pattonville

  • 0

Trevor Reed notched 20 points and 15 rebounds to propel John Burroughs past Pattonville 61-44 Tuesday at Pattonville.

The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs was Ramzi Salem with 14 points. Other leading rebounders for John Burroughs were Tristan Reed (10) and Ramzi Salem (9).

John Burroughs (5-3) hosts Lift For Life on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:30 a.m. Pattonville (2-6) will host Marquette on Thursday, January 5 at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News