Recap: John Burroughs beats Pattonville

Trevor Reed notched 20 points and 15 rebounds to propel John Burroughs past Pattonville 61-44 Tuesday at Pattonville.
The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs was Ramzi Salem with 14 points. Other leading rebounders for John Burroughs were Tristan Reed (10) and Ramzi Salem (9).
John Burroughs (5-3) hosts Lift For Life on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:30 a.m. Pattonville (2-6) will host Marquette on Thursday, January 5 at 6 p.m.