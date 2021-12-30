 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs defeats Hazelwood Central
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs defeats Hazelwood Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Burroughs trailed by 13 at halftime and five after three quarters but rallied for a 47-43 win over Hazelwood Central Thursday.

Ramzi Salem was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 14 points and Trevor Reed added 13. Terion Lee led Hazelwood Central with 9 points.

John Burroughs (7-2) goes on the road to play Priory on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (2-6) plays at home against University City on Thursday, January 6 at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News