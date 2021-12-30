Recap: John Burroughs defeats Hazelwood Central

John Burroughs trailed by 13 at halftime and five after three quarters but rallied for a 47-43 win over Hazelwood Central Thursday.
Ramzi Salem was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 14 points and Trevor Reed added 13. Terion Lee led Hazelwood Central with 9 points.
John Burroughs (7-2) goes on the road to play Priory on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (2-6) plays at home against University City on Thursday, January 6 at 5:45 p.m.
