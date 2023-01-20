Recap: John Burroughs defeats Lutheran South

The Bombers made 16 of 23 free throws (70 percent), while the Lancers sank 7-9 (78 percent). Trevor Reed led John Burroughs with 15 points, while Ramzi Salem finished with 13 and Max Steinbach added 13. Mason Arnold led the way for Lutheran South with 29 points. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Trevor Reed (8).