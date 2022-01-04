 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs defeats Priory
Will Gurley had 12 points and 12 rebounds to propel John Burroughs over Priory 62-56 Tuesday at Priory.

The Bombers hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts compared to Priorys six of 24. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs were Max Steinbach (14), Trevor Reed (13) and Anand Dharmarajan (12). Jahaad Fort was the leading scorer for Priory with 19 points and Matthew Politte added 14.

John Burroughs (8-2) will host Lutheran South on Thursday at 7 p.m. Priory (7-3) will host Westminster on Friday at 7 p.m.

