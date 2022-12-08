Recap: John Burroughs defeats St. Mary's

Trevor Reed had a game-high 32 points to lead John Burroughs to a 78-74 win over St. Mary's Thursday at Webster Groves.
The Bombers made 24 of 33 free throws while the Dragons connected on 17 of 20 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs were Ramzi Salem (11) and Sheek Pearson (10). Zyree Collins led St. Mary's with 27 points, while Kaliel Boyd finished with 21 and Demetrius Griffin added 12.
John Burroughs (3-2) hosts CBC on Friday at 8:30 p.m. St. Mary's (0-2) will host McCluer North on Friday at 4 p.m.