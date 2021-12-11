Recap: John Burroughs downs Lee's Summit North

John Burroughs downed visiting Lee's Summit North 54-45 Saturday.
Trevor Reed led John Burroughs with 19 points, while Will Gurley finished with 15 and Anand Dharmarajan added 12.
John Burroughs (5-1) plays at Priory on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
