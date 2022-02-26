 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs downs St. Charles

John Burroughs downed visiting St. Charles 60-53 Saturday.

Ramzi Salem led John Burroughs with 16 points, while Trevor Reed finished with 13 and Anand Dharmarajan added 10.

John Burroughs (16-8) travels to Whitfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

