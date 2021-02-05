 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs gets by Priory
John Burroughs fell behind visiting Priory 33-27 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 53-50 win Friday.

The Bombers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Priory hit six of 18 3-pointers. Anand Dharmarajan led John Burroughs with 15 points, while Ramzi Salem finished with 13 and Trevor Reed added 12. Harrison Wilmsen was the leading scorer for Priory with 27 points. The leading rebounder for Priory was Harrison Wilmsen (14)

John Burroughs (4-5) goes on the road to play Lutheran North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Priory (14-4) visits MICDS on Monday at 7 p.m.

