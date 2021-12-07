Recap: John Burroughs rolls past Clayton

John Burroughs rolled past visiting Clayton 74-45 Tuesday.
-
The leading scorers for John Burroughs were Trevor Reed (20), Ramzi Salem (14), Anand Dharmarajan (12) and Will Gurley (11). DeCarlos Brown was the leading scorer for Clayton with 12 points.
John Burroughs (3-0) will host Staley on Thursday at 4 p.m. Clayton (1-3) hosts Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m.
