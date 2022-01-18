Recap: John Burroughs rolls past Lutheran North

John Burroughs rolled past Lutheran North 70-40 Tuesday at Lutheran North.
The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 18 shots. Trevor Reed was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 16 points and Anand Dharmarajan added 15. Jameer Cretter led the way for Lutheran North with 9 points. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Anil Dharmarajan (9).
John Burroughs (10-3) will host Principia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran North (2-8) goes on the road to play Priory on Friday at 7 p.m.
