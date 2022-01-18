 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs rolls past Lutheran North
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs rolls past Lutheran North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Burroughs rolled past Lutheran North 70-40 Tuesday at Lutheran North.

The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 18 shots. Trevor Reed was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 16 points and Anand Dharmarajan added 15. Jameer Cretter led the way for Lutheran North with 9 points. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Anil Dharmarajan (9).

John Burroughs (10-3) will host Principia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Lutheran North (2-8) goes on the road to play Priory on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News