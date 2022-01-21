Recap: John Burroughs rolls past Lutheran South

John Burroughs rolled past Lutheran South 69-39 Friday at Lutheran South.
The Bombers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Anand Dharmarajan led John Burroughs with 18 points, while Ramzi Salem finished with 13 and Trevor Reed added 12. Peyton Hunt was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 13 points and Logan Atchison added 12.
John Burroughs (12-3) plays at home against Lift For Life on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (1-14) goes on the road to play Union on Tuesday at 7 p.m.