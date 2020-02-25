Recap: John Burroughs slips past University City

John Burroughs fell behind visiting University City 50-45 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 65-64 win Tuesday.
Will Gurley led John Burroughs with 15 points, while Tyson Ford finished with 13 and Malachi Chun added 11. Brandon Ming led University City with 32 points, while Larry Abbey finished with 13 and Trayvon Robinson added 10. The leading rebounder for University City was Brandon Ming (9)
John Burroughs (9-15) visits Clayton on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. University City (15-8) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.