Recap: John Burroughs topples McCluer

Trevor Reed posted 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead John Burroughs past McCluer 68-55 Tuesday at McCluer.

The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs was Ramzi Salem with 26 points. Demaurin Eubanks led McCluer with 13 points, while John Fuller finished with 11 and McCoy added 10.

John Burroughs (14-6) plays at home against Lutheran North on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer (3-18) travels to Webster Groves on Thursday at 7 p.m.

