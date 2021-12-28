 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs topples Soldan
John Burroughs toppled Soldan 64-49 Tuesday at SLUH.

The leading scorers for John Burroughs were Anand Dharmarajan (16), Will Gurley (14), Ramzi Salem (12) and Trevor Reed (11).

John Burroughs (6-1) travels to SLUH on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Soldan (6-2) goes on the road to play Lovejoy on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

