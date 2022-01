Ramzi Salem had a game-high 25 points to lead John Burroughs to a 57-47 win over visiting Lift For Life Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs was Trevor Reed with 15 points. Dennis Olds led the way for Lift For Life with 13 points and Avion Bass added 11.

John Burroughs (13-3) plays at home against Westminster on Friday at 7 p.m. Lift For Life (15-6) plays at home against Gateway Legacy Christian on Wednesday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m.